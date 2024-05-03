SPECIAL REPORT: The Unsolved Murder of Steven J. Kilwein

It's been nearly three years since Steven Kilwein was murdered in his Bozeman home on June 13, 2021. His family and the Bozeman Police Department continue to search for answers surrounding the unsolved mystery of his death.

On Sunday, May 5 at 10 p.m., KXLF presents Part 1 of a two-part series, "The Unsolved Murder of Steven J. Kilwein".

Part 2 of the special report airs Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m.

