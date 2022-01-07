Spirit of the West take to the skies, bound to perform at Championship game

BOZEMAN - The Spirit of the West Marching Band took to the skies, early Friday morning, heading to Frisco after meeting their needed goal of $200,000.

In the days leading up to takeoff, the band received more than 900 donations—ranging from $1 to over $10,000. Dr. Royce Smith, of the College of Arts and Architecture, expressed his gratitude to the ‘Bobcat’ community.

“That’s really what it’s about, doing what they can, pitching in, and understanding that this is far outside of anything we do in a typical academic year, and helping us reflect the very best of Montana State down in Texas,” Smith said.

For some members of the band, this will be the last time they game they play. For Meriweather Schroeer-Smith, a section lead, she will be performing for the last time as a member of the Spirit of the West.

“I think that we’re going to definitely bring a lot of ‘Vim’ to Frisco, and I know that the Football team likes hearing the fight song live—hopefully we’ll be playing it a lot!” Schroeer-Smith said.

‘Vim’ is a term you’re likely to see on the uniforms and jackets of the marching band, it signifies bringing excitement and energy to a performance.

As Schroeer-Smith uses Frisco as a time to reflect, first-year members of the band are eager to end the football season on a ‘national’ note.

“It was a really great moment to see all the donations coming—in support of us and with this being a football game it’s nice to know that people are still looking out for us!” Dani Espiritu said.

Smith, and the Spirit of the West Marching Band, thank all who donated and the incredible community of MSU and Bozeman.

Go Cats Go!!

