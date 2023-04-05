Spring bicycling in Yellowstone National Park begins April 7

Spring bicycling will begin in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, April 7.

49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs will be open to bicyclists.

According to a press release, cyclists should expect higher than normal snow banks and stressed wildlife on the roads. Do not crowd or push wildlife on roads and be prepared to wait or turn around.

The following roads in that area will be open to bicycling:



West Entrance to Madison Junction

Madison Junction to Norris Junction

Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass. Click here for updates.

The remaining park roads will be closed to bicycles until they open to public vehicles at 8 AM on Friday, April 21. Click here for park road spring opening dates.

Below are safety tips from the press release:

