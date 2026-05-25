Spring migration is here: Watch for Western painted turtles crossing Montana highways

LAKE COUNTY — Western painted turtles are on the move across Montana, and their search for nesting sites is taking them across some of the state's busiest highways — putting them at serious risk.

Dr. Erim Gomez, a wildlife biologist at the University of Montana, studies smaller animals he calls "mini fauna," including western painted turtles. He said the spring nesting season is one of the most dangerous times of year for the species.

"It probably is the biggest source of mortality in adult turtles," Gomez said.

Female turtles are primarily responsible for the crossings, venturing out to find suitable nesting ground near wetlands and reservoirs.

"Because of that, they tend to cross roads during this time of year, and it's usually the females crossing," Gomez said.

At Nine Pipes Reservoir in Lake County, Highway 93 cuts directly between major turtle breeding areas, creating a dangerous gauntlet for the animals.

"Roads are a high source of mortality, and if you have too many killed, it's a major concern," Gomez said.

Kari Kingery, a wildlife biologist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Natural Resources department, said surveys on the reservation show high mortality rates among turtles. Plans had been in place to reconstruct the highway with dedicated turtle crossings.

"The goal is to help them cross under the highway, not over it," Kingery said.

Those plans hit a setback after federal funding was rescinded last summer as part of cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill, which eliminated a collaboration between Montana DOT and the tribes.

"We did have some federal funding that was redirected, but we're currently designing so when money becomes available, we'll be ready," Kingery said.

Until wildlife underpasses are built, biologists say drivers can make a difference right now.

"Really the biggest thing we can do is slow down in those areas and watch for them," Gomez said.

If a turtle is spotted away from a wetland, experts say it is best to leave it alone.

"If you see a turtle away from wetland, leave it alone. That's probably a female on her way to nest," Gomez said.

Biologists emphasize that driver safety comes first — do not endanger yourself or other drivers when attempting to help a turtle.

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