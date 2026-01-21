State identifies 114-acre site in west Laurel for new forensic mental health facility

LAUREL — State officials have identified a 114-acre plot along Old Highway 10 in west Laurel as the location of a proposed new $27.2 million state forensic mental health facility.

At a Tuesday Laurel City Council meeting, Board of Investment Director Dan Villa told city officials the state is in a buy-sell agreement for the land and will request annexation by the city and zoning assignment. The property currently lies just outside city limits.

The vacant piece of land is on Old Highway 10 between Foundation Avenue and Golf Course Road.

The initial draft plans show a 32-bed facility will be built. It will serve those currently in the justice system who are waiting for a mental health evaluation to see if they are fit to stand trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.