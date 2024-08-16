State wolf harvest quota set, changes to wolf hunting by Yellowstone National Park

HELENA — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has set this hunting season's wolf harvest quota numbers and adjusted how the state manages wolves bordering Yellowstone National Park.

Under the new rules, the hunting and trapping harvest is capped at 334 wolves, an increase of 21 animals from the previous season. Last season hunters and trappers harvested 286 wolves. The commission also reinstated the historic wolf management units of 313 and 316 that border Yellowstone National Park. The two units will have a quota of 3 wolves in each district, a total of 6.

"For folks that are hunting or trapping in the Gardener Basin, they'll have to be mindful of the fact that there's an additional wolf management unit that they need to pay attention to in terms of regulations, quota, and closure, So, that was one big unit before with a quota of 6. Now, it's two each with a quota of 3. So, depending on where you're hunting or trapping for wolves, you're going to need to make sure you know where you are, what the quota is, and then, as always, report your harvest promptly as required by regulation,” says Dustin Temple, the Director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

During the public comment period, some agreed with and thanked the commission for their decision to accept the amendments.

"Thank you, Commissioner Brooke, for the amendments you proposed. And thank all of you for passing them. It's nice to smile in this room," says Lizzy of WildEarth Guardians.

Others felt the commission should increase the numbers of wolves that can be hunted.

"We support the hunting regs. as proposed by the department and the wolf quota as set or proposed by the department, as well. As far as 313, we think more wolves could be taken out of 313," says Jeff Darrah, Executive Director of Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Gianforte Administration came under fire during the 2021-2022 season due to the increased hunting of wolves bordering Yellowstone. That season saw 21 wolves harvested by hunters. The year following that hunt, the commission set the quota for that area near Yellowstone to a total of 6 wolves.

The 2023 statewide population estimate of 1,096 wolves across 181 packs is down slightly from the 10-year average but remains well above recovery thresholds.

The Commission will meet again on October 10 to set wolf trapping dates.