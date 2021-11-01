Students lead Whitehall Community Library's Holocaust project

WHITEHALL - Students learning about the Holocaust don’t want history to repeat itself.

"I think it’s important to educate ourselves about the Holocaust, just to remember what happened, to remember the people who died and so it doesn’t happen again..."

After months of reading books from historical fiction to autobiographies, students running the Whitehall Community library Holocaust Project want the community to be aware of the atrocities committed during World War II.

Katie Frankman is in charge of the Exhibit Committee. The Exhibit Committee will put together a timeline of major events that occurred during the Holocaust so people can get an understanding of what happened during that time.

"I think it’s important to educate ourselves about the Holocaust, just to remember what happened, to remember the people who died and so it doesn’t happen again," said Frankman.

Sophia Shockley has heard stories of her own family’s struggle during the Holocaust.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

"When I was younger my mom always read to us about the Holocaust and we’re Jewish so our ancestors were in the Holocaust and so I think it’s important that we don’t repeat history," said Shockley.

Shockley says that her ancestors' last name was Goldstein and were rich before Hitler's ascent into power.

"I think most of them escaped before the Holocaust happened so they didn’t go to camps, but some of them did," said Shockley.

Shockley says it’s important to remember history instead of ignoring the atrocities committed by people in power.

"Nowadays people don’t really care about history per se and they're just in their own life and I guess it’s important that they know," said Shockley.

The project has received nationwide attention and $3,000 was donated toward buying holocaust books for the library. The students were also offered the chance to take this project statewide and nationwide, but for now, the students are looking forward to the Rescuer-Survivor Remembrance event.

