LAUREL - Laurel School District Superintendent Linda Filpula said a Laurel High School student brought a gun to school Thursday morning.

In a press release, Filpula said the school resource officer received a report of a student with a gun on campus and the student was "immediately located and the gun secured."

"All students are safe and classes are continuing as normal," Filpula said in the press release.

No other information about the incident was released.