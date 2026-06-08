SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — A San Carlos man is describing the terrifying moments a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana turned into a nightmare on May 28, 2026, when a grizzly bear charged and attacked him — leaving him with serious injuries.

Daniel Crago was hours into the last hike of nearly a week of hikes with a friend at Glacier National Park when he split from her to cross a rocky snowfield to get a few photos. As he was walking back over the snowfield, he spotted a grizzly cub pass by him, about 40 feet away.

Moments later, he saw a larger grizzly, about 15 feet above him on the sloped terrain.

Micheal Chen reports - watch the video here:

Survivor recounts grizzly bear attack in Glacier National Park

"I did as you're told. I alerted the bear, so you don't catch them by surprise: ‘Hey bear, hey bear.’ As soon as it looked up right at me, it charged me… You could hear the roar. I just stuck my arm up… and I thought, ‘This is it.’”

Crago says the bear locked onto his arm and dragged him more than 20 feet before letting go and running off.

"Completely split open forearm, just bleeding out… I was just in panic mode, thinking I'm going to die,” said Crago.

Rushing to his aid were his friend and several other hikers, including a doctor, who applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding. About an hour later, Crago was airlifted to a hospital.

"Open wound, complete fracture of two bones in forearm,” said Crago, who underwent three different and had plates inserted into his arm. "I am extremely lucky the bear missed the major artery in my arm."

Crago says he's also grateful he raised his arm, likely avoiding a bite to his head or neck area. But mostly, he's grateful for his good Samaritans.

"You see the best in people in these moments. Definitely gives a new perspective on what's important. Whatever is going on in life, I'm alive,” said Crago.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Crago with medical and other expenses; it states, in part:

I am facing significant medical bills from the treatment and care I received. The costs are overwhelming, and I am reaching out for help to cover these expenses so I can continue my recovery without the added stress of financial hardship.



I am deeply grateful for everyone who has supported me—from hikers Eric and Michaela, who helped stop the bleeding and saved my life, to Dr. Vaughn, my orthopedic surgeon, to my friend Chelsea, who helped me remain calm and helped care for me, and to Emma, Caelyn, Sam, and the rest of the Logan Hospital staff in Kalispell. Your kindness and expertise saved my life, and I am thankful beyond words. If you are able to support my fundraiser, your generosity will help me move forward and heal. Thank you for being part of my journey.



All proceeds exceeding medical costs will be donated to the National Park Service.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The bear attack comes three weeks after a Florida hiker was killed in a suspected bear attack at the park — the first deadly attack in the park since 1998.

Park officials haven't said if the two attacks are linked, but they did tell Crago his bear was likely startled and acted defensively.

No management actions have been announced by park officials regarding the bear.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.