Suspect in standoff with police in Great Falls

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department are engaged in a standoff with a person. First Avenue North is blocked between 28th Street and 29th Street.

Officers are negotiating with someone inside a house.

Some officers are wearing gas masks, and several loud bangs have been heard.

There is no word yet on what caused the standoff.

KRTV reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene:

Standoff in Great Falls (March 20, 2023) pic.twitter.com/7CGbtfROna — KRTV Great Falls MT (@KRTV) March 20, 2023

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if they are driving through the area.

We will update you as we get more information.



