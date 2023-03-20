Watch Now
Suspect in standoff with police in Great Falls

Posted at 7:55 AM, Mar 20, 2023
Officers with the Great Falls Police Department are engaged in a standoff with a person. First Avenue North is blocked between 28th Street and 29th Street.

Officers are negotiating with someone inside a house.

Some officers are wearing gas masks, and several loud bangs have been heard.

There is no word yet on what caused the standoff.

KRTV reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene:

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if they are driving through the area.

We will update you as we get more information.

