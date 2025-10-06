Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Stillwater County

A 15-year-old Columbus boy died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Park City on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just before 11:00 p.m.

MHP said the 15-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the westbound lane when he came upon a vehicle that was stopped.

The teen tried to swerve to avoid rear-ending the truck, ultimately clipping that vehicle and then colliding head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck.

His vehicle then caught on fire, with the 15-year-old dying at the scene; the teen's name has not been released.

According to the MHP, the teen was wearing a seatbelt.

MHP said the other two drivers, including a 69-year-old man from Fishtail, were not injured in the crash.

MHP also said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but they do not say which driver.

