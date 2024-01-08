Teen killed in Billings crash; 3 others hospitalized

A 15-year-old boy died and three other youths were injured Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Billings West End, according to Billings police. MTN received confirmation from the teen's parents that the 15-year-old who died was Gavin McCombs.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the vehicle was heading east on the 3100 block of King Avenue West around 8:40 p.m. when the driver lost control and rolled over.

Two of the occupants, including McCombs were thrown from the vehicle. McCombs died on the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor, according to Lennick.

Police did not identify any of the victims, who was driving, or what kind of vehicle was involved.

The Billings Police Department crash team investigated overnight and cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The McCombs family sent MTN the photos of Gavin, mourning the loss of the 15-year-old sophomore at West High. They say he was "as funny as a whip and could sleep like it was his job, but was always there when needed."

The family is asking for the community's help, as relatives try to raise donations to help McCombs' mother, father, and sister with funeral expenses. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Billings Public Schools superintendent Erwin Garcia announced on Facebook that all four teens were students in the Billings public schools.

"To provide immediate assistance, we will be deploying counseling support on Monday to students, staff, and families directly affected by this heartbreaking event. Our Crisis Team will be available at the schools directly impacted by this tragedy. We understand the importance of coming together as a community to navigate through the challenges that lie ahead.





May our collective strength and support serve as a source of comfort to those affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the students involved, and we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected." Erwin Garcia

It's the second fatal crash involving teens in Billings within the past month. On Dec. 16, four teens died in a one-vehicle crash on the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.