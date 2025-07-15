Texas man from Montana says community coming together during flood recovery and search

A former Montana couple is back in the flood damaged community of Kerrville, Texas.

The Johnsons had been visiting relatives in Montana, where they lived for about 40 years, when the floods came through that area.

“There's trees, debris. I have not seen any vehicles or anything yet,” John Johnson said about the devastation. “I've seen mattresses, tents. We have a concert on the river. The concert platform was on G Street, about a half mile down.”

Johnson and his wife have lived in Kerrville for six years.

He willingly spoke with MTN News but wants the attention to be on the recovery and the efforts of the search crews.

“There's over 2,000 first responders down here,” Johnson said. “Plus local people, local fire departments and all the different communities and stuff have been mobilized. My understanding is most of these guys have been going since the 4th, trying to help and find bodies and everything else. The community has stepped up big time.”

Many have put up crosses and flowers as memorials to the people lost in the flood.

And Gov. Greg Abbott has also seen those memorials.

“Governor Abbott did a really good job getting people down,” Johnson said. “Everybody I talked to said the state of Texas mobilized immediately. As soon as he found out, the helicopters are down here immediately.”

The governor and his wife visited Kerrville with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday.

“The first lady and I are here in Texas to express the love and support and the anguish of our entire nation,” said the president.

“As we rebuild, we must also comfort the families of those who have suffered a loss,” Abbott said in a news release.

Johnson has helped at the Catholic Church and worked with a tree cutter in nearby Hunt and Ingram, but the roads are too jammed for him to get to Camp Mystic, which is about 19 miles from Kerrville.

The search has been long and meticulous.

“It's going take months," Johnson said. "It's going to take a long time.”

“Our nation, we mourn for every single life that was swept away in the flood, and we pray for the families that are left behind,” said Trump. “It's amazing the, the incredible spirit from those families.”