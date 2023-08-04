The Last Road Trip of the Summer

MONTANA — Well school is just around the corner and there is only a few weekends left to enjoy. So pack up the family and hit the road for one last road trip.

I will take you on my journey to some local and off the beaten path places to venture out and discover here in the great state of Montana.

Paul Sanchez

Well, let the adventure begin as you leave Great Falls. Head east on 87.

The first stop of the day is here at the Amish ran Big Sky Grocery. So make sure to stop on in and get yourself some ice cream, a sandwich or a homemade treat.

As you continue to head east, you run into Lewistown. And if the kids are still hungry, stop by the dash in and grab yourself a burger, some fries, a shake, and even a coke.

Now coming up, the grass range. Make sure to continue eastward on 200.

When traveling along 200 East. You don't want to blink an eye and miss the town on it. Make sure to stop in at the one at Bar and Grill and have yourself a piece of homemade pie and ice cream. Mm. Delicious.

After that, cheeseburger and coke. And don't forget about the pie and ice cream. It's time to take a pit stop. Thank goodness there's always a rest area along the way.

Well, it's getting warm out and now it's time to cool off and relax. So once you get to Jordan, take Highway 543 and head to Hell Creek Recreation Area.

As we leave Hell Creek Recreation Area. We come back through Jordan and jump on the dinosaur trail.

As you come into Fort Peck, you cross over the Fort Peck Spillway and enjoy the beautiful views of the lake. Make sure you visit the interpretive center here at the Fort Peck Dam.

And remember to always take a moment and stop by the Veterans Memorial Park.

As you continue north on 24, you come to the town of Glasgow and the word on the street is Eugene's pizza is the best pizza around.

After you finish that delicious pizza, head westward along Highway two and make sure to look out for dinosaurs along the way.

Well make sure to stop in and try some of the bacon here at the pay and save. Because if the governor likes it, it must be good.

As you're traveling along the High Line. You come up to the sleeping Buffalo Rock, and since you're here, you might as well swing by the sleeping buffalo Hot Springs resort.

As you continue down Highway two, or what locals like to call the High Line, you come to the City of Malta here. Children of young and old can come to the dinosaur museum and dig for dino bones. You know, we just had our kids Dinosaur Day and our wine and Dino and we received tremendous support from our community. And that's just so heartwarming. And we had 160 kids here, and it was a wild and fun day. And we're just very excited that we can serve our community and it serves as an attraction for people. The majority of the people that stop here are traveling Highway two. It's a planned trip. They're doing the dinosaur trail or they're on the way to Glacier. So we see a lot of people and we're happy to have them stop here. So it's a good place. Good thing for Malta.

Once you leave Malta, head south on us 191 and head toward the Charles Em Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

The Missouri River and Fort Peck Lake are fantastic fishing for peck Lake is one of the most famous and best walleye fisheries in the country. The Elks viewing at the Slippery Ann Elk Viewing area during September and early October during the Elk rut. It's a real special event. Can have anywhere from 150, upwards of 400 elk right next to the road where you can see them and photograph them, hear them, watch what they're doing. Um, it's a pretty special event.

As you leave the CMA National Wildlife Refuge. You continue south on 191 to this beautiful, hidden oasis called the Gigantic Warm Springs. Here, the cool waters and warm breeze will relax you for your final drive on the way home.

After relaxing at the Gigantic warm Springs continue west on 81 towards Highway 80. Go right at the intersection and make your way to Ft. Benton, here you can enjoy a float down the river, a walk along main st or check out the Lewis and Clark Memorial or Old Fort Benton.

Now that you've seen so many things and ate some great food. You are in the home stretch, take 87 West and make the last pitstop and see the Missouri River Overlook before heading safely home to Great Falls. There are so many places to go and things to do here in Montana, so get out and enjoy the last days of summer.

From the open road here in Montana, I’m Paul Sanchez for MTN News.

