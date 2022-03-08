Third-grader in Terry brought gun to school

TERRY - The fate of an elementary school student will be decided after the child brought an unloaded handgun to school last week.

The incident happened Tuesday in the small town of Terry, which is about 40 miles east of Miles City.

The school district is not releasing the age of the child, but several parents tell MTN News the child is a third-grader.

The student was seen with the gun during recess and it was immediately removed from the child's possession.

The child is currently suspended, but the school board will decide what further actions to take during a closed-door meeting Monday evening.

