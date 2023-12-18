Tickets for FCS championship game available, extra flights added from Missoula

MISSOULA — Griz Nation is still riding high after Saturday's double overtime win over North Dakota State.

That means fans are now making plans to head south for the national championship game in January, but you'll want to make those plans soon.



We did some checking on Monday, December 18, 2023, and most charter travel packages offered through the University of Montana's Alumni Association are sold out.

Those deals included flights from Missoula and Great Falls to Dallas, Texas and hotel opportunities -- all in an effort to keep Griz fans together.

But at last check, the charter packages have been sold out!



Fans who find their way to Frisco can purchase tickets to the game through the NCAA’s FCS championship website or a trusted third-party vendor.

But you'll want to do it soon. We checked the website just before 5 p.m. several sections were already sold out. Tickets range in price from $275 to over $1,300.

There are now other options for fans looking to head to the big game.

Delta has added an extra flight from the Missoula airport to Dallas for the January 7, 2024, game.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also announced on Monday that American Airlines is adding an extra flight for fans.