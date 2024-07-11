Tips to save on your electric bill as Montana's temperature remains high

MISSOULA — If you’re trying to stay cool in this heat by running your air conditioning, you may also be running up your electric bill.

But with this heat not easing up any time soon, what are some ways you can reduce your electric bill?

We talked with the Ravalli Electric Co-Op for some advice.



Use a fan to circulate air throughout a room. They use less energy than an air conditioning unit.

If you have a programmable thermostat, set it so it only kicks on when needed. It's more efficient than having the air blowing constantly.

Set your thermostat a degree or two above what you normally would. This can make a big difference to your bill.

Keep blinds, curtains and windows closed during the day to keep your home cooler.

Unplug unnecessary appliances when they aren't being used to reduce electricity use.

Besides these tips, there are also a couple of ones that may not come to the front of mind at first.

“Using countertop appliances to cook your food is also really helpful. So if you have an air fryer or crock pot to cook your food, that’s going to be better and you don’t have to use your stove top or oven that will radiate some of that heat into your home” said Ravalli Electric Co-Op spokeswoman Melissa Greenwood.

So as it continues to cook out there, keep in mind some of these tips as you try and keep yourself cool!