Tourists spent nearly $5 billion in Montana last year

A record number of out-of-state visitors spent roughly $5 billion while traveling to Montana in 2024, money that drives one of the state’s strongest economic sectors through tourism-oriented businesses.

That’s according to the latest report on nonresident visitation to Montana conducted by the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research (ITRR), released last month. The quarterly nonresident research has been ongoing since 2009 and involved 11 surveyors conducting nearly 22,000 surveys at airports, rest areas and gas stations across the state in 2024.

The Daily Montanan reports that in 2024, roughly 13.8 million visitors — a record number by a million — spent around 10% less during their travels through the state compared to 2023, showing a lower impact to the state’s economy than in recent years, but still representing a substantial jump from pre-pandemic trends.

The $5.0 billion out-of-state travelers spent in Montana directly supported $3.9 billion in local economic activity in the state through purchases of gasoline, groceries and retail, and use of services such as lodging, outfitters and guides and costs of license and entrance fees.

Visitor spending directly supported an estimated 38,240 jobs, according to ITRR data, comprising roughly 1-in-15 Montana workers, but lower than an estimated 48,340 the year before. Visitors also generated more than $308 million in state and local taxes, and reduced the average tax burden on Montana households by $680, down from last year, but in line with 2022 figures.

The visitation figures track with recent data released by the National Park Service, showing that both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park saw the second highest number of visitors on record in 2024. The two parks are listed as top attractions by visitors, serve as anchors for the state’s outdoor economy, and are crucial to their respective regions’ local communities.

Results from the ITRR continue to track with data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis that show Montana’s outdoor recreation sector makes up 4.6% of the state’s economy, the third highest contribution of any state.

According to ITRR, nonresident tourism had a more than $6.1 billion contribution to the state’s economy, combining direct spending from tourists, indirect impacts from travel-related business purchases and “induced impacts” from employees in adjacent industries.

Below are some highlights from the 2024 visitor spending data:



13,787,000: Estimated total nonresident visitors in 2024, the highest ever.

Estimated total nonresident visitors in 2024, the highest ever. $5.0 billion: Average overall nonresident traveler spending in Montana during 2024.

Average overall nonresident traveler spending in Montana during 2024. $1,120,030,000: Amount tourists spent on gasoline and diesel statewide, the top expenditure category.

Amount tourists spent on gasoline and diesel statewide, the top expenditure category. $178,640,000: Amount nonresidents spent specifically on “Made in Montana” products

Amount nonresidents spent specifically on “Made in Montana” products 24%: Expenditures related to lodging, comprising hotels (18%), short term rentals (5%) and campgrounds and RV Parks (1%).

Expenditures related to lodging, comprising hotels (18%), short term rentals (5%) and campgrounds and RV Parks (1%). 4.87 nights: Average length of stay in Montana. Tourists stay longest in the summer, an average of 6.21 nights.

Average length of stay in Montana. Tourists stay longest in the summer, an average of 6.21 nights. 46%: Percentage of tourists who visit the state from July-September. The fewest visitors, 11%, travel between January and March.

Percentage of tourists who visit the state from July-September. The fewest visitors, 11%, travel between January and March. 41%: Visitors who came to Montana solely for vacation. 23% of visitors were just passing through, 19% visited friends and family and 11% were here on business. One percent of visitors came just to shop.

Visitors who came to Montana solely for vacation. 23% of visitors were just passing through, 19% visited friends and family and 11% were here on business. One percent of visitors came just to shop. $59,930,000: Amount of money spent at local farmers markets. Missoula visitors spent the most at farmers markets, followed by visitors to Helena and the Flathead Valley.

Amount of money spent at local farmers markets. Missoula visitors spent the most at farmers markets, followed by visitors to Helena and the Flathead Valley. 9%: Visitors from Canada heading south of the border.

Visitors from Canada heading south of the border. 14%: Estimated number of tourists who arrived via airplane at one of the state’s six major airports. Bozeman International Airport had the highest number of estimated nonresident visitors with 753,000, followed by Glacier Park International Airport (369,000) and Missoula (301,000).

Daily Montanan is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com.