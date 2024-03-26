Townsend and Helena pools prepare for a summer activity

TOWNSEND — With warmer months approaching communities are already starting to prep their community pools. MTN stopped by the Townsend and Helena community pools for a full update.

The Townsend city pool aims to open in June and is in the process of hiring a new manager and the pool won’t be able to operate without one.

“We are in the search for a pool manager for the summer and we have had three interviews and have two more scheduled,” said Vickie Rauser, the Mayor of Townsend.

A pool manager is needed before they can work on hiring the necessary staff, lifeguards and swim instructors, and set a solid opening date.

In the past few years, the pool has become more challenging for the city to run.

“Primarily because we’ve had some changes in the pool manager position and of course the COVID shutdown didn’t help matters either. We’ve also had not as much interest from some of our high schoolers who might be lifeguards or swim instructors,” Rauser said.

The pool is over 50 years old and costs the city about $20,000 a year to run.

“The structure is getting rather old. We don’t charge enough to the users of the pool to cover the costs of operating the pool,” said Rauser.

The Broadwater County Development Corporation has been looking into the potential of building an indoor pool in the community.

Another pool preparing for the summer is Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool.

“So, we’re gearing up to open the pool right now,” Kait Perrodin, the Recreation Program Manager for the City of Helena said.

Currently, the city is doing basic maintenance and checking of pool equipment and starting to hire staff.

“The pool will open June 17 and we will also start swim lessons that week. The first of four sessions,” said Perrodin.

Registration for swim lessons will open on May 1 online.

The City of Helenawill be increasing rates at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool citing rising costs of operations as the driving reason.