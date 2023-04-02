Train cars derail into river near Quinn's Hot Springs in Sanders County

UPDATE: 4:47 p.m. - April 2, 2023

MISSOULA - Montana politicians are reacting to the train derailment that sent several cars into the river across from Quinn's Hot Springs west of Paradise.

Governor Greg Gianforte released a statement on Twitter saying "I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state's resources."

Senator Jon Tester released a statement on Twitter saying "I'm monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County and my office is in touch with local officials."

Senator Steve Daines also released a statement on Twitter, "I'm closely monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County. My office is in close contact with Sanders County officials and @BNSFRailway and MRL officials. The safety of the community is my top priority."

(fourth report: 4:47 p.m.- April 2, 2023)

According to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Plaines Fire Department is no longer on the scene. There is also no hazards in the water or soil.

(third report: 1 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

KPAX reached out to Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort to see if the derailment had an impact on the popular business.

According to General Manager Denise Moreth, they have evacuated some of their river cabins due to noise and potential risk to the area.

Moreth also said the resort is almost full every day and the derailment “is an inconvenience to the comfort and stay of their guests.”

As the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office previously told MTN, there is no hazard to the area. However, Moreth says one of the derailed train cars is near the cabins

Click here to view additional photos from the train derailment.

MTN News

(second report: 12:44 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

According to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, they received a report of 25 cars that derailed across the river from Quinn's Resort. between mile markers 19 and 20 on Highway 135.

The Sheriff's Office said there are no hazardous materials on the cars. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were filled with products such as canned food products and clay. One car was a refrigerated car, but it is unclear if any materials were in the car at the time of the derailment.

Some of the cars appeared to be empty.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is powder seen coming from some of the cars. It’s believed that powder is made of clay.

At this time the fire officials are on scene as well as Montana Rail Link. The rail company of the train is unknown at this time.

There are no reported injuries.

Dedra Bradley Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.

Powder can be seen coming from some of the train cars, according to the Sheriff's Office which is believed to be powdered clay.

Some of the cars appeared to be empty.

Fire officials are on the scene as well as Montana Rail Link representatives. The rail company operating the train is unknown at this time.

There are no reported injuries.

(first report: 12:09 p.m. - April 2, 2023)

PARADISE - Several train cars derailed Sunday morning into the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.

The incident is across from Quinn's Hot Springs and Montana Highway 135.

Developing story. Check back for updates.