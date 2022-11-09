Tranel watching US House Western District results in Missoula

MISSOULA - The results have been coming in for a while now, and the feeling at the Union Club here in Missoula is cautiously optimistic.

Democrat Monica Tranel has run a long ground campaign against Republican Ryan Zinke, hosting events in every county of the Western District.

On Election Day, she fought the cold to get out the vote in the Bitterroot.

If elected, she would be the first Montana Democrat sent to the house since 1994 and the first woman since 1940.

Tranel told MTN News Tuesday evening that the crowded bar is a good sign for the campaign.

“This is just a reflection of the campaign that we’ve run and the team that we have. I am so grateful to all of the volunteers," Tranel said. "This race has been incredible with people showing up and believing in me, believing in Montana.