Trouble spot on Yellowstone River causes two river rescues within weeks

LAUREL — The Laurel Fire Department completed two river rescues within a span of weeks near Riverside Park in Laurel. The department's fire chief, J.W Hopper, said an intake ditch on the north side of the Yellowstone River is to blame. Everyone made it out safely, but Hopper hopes to warn others so that this doesn't happen again.

The first incident happened on August 15 when two people in canoes were sucked by a current into the ditch.

Alina Hauter/MTN News The water intake ditch along the Yellowstone River across from Riverside Park in Laurel.

"We responded with a rescue truck, a squad five, and the Laurel Ambulance, the Laurel Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department all responded. And then we had a boat and the first one we utilized," Hopper said at the intake ditch in Laurel Sunday.

Just about two weeks later on Saturday, the same thing happened to three kayakers.

"One of them was able to make it up and he called for help. And then we responded out here and got the other two out," said Hopper. "We take these [grates] out and then we can either set a tripod over this and lower somebody down in."

Alina Hauter/MTN News The current that's been causing people to get stuck in the intake ditch.

Hopper said both rescues could have ended much differently.

"They could have drowned or they could have been sucked through the intake and came out the other side," Hopper said.

It's why the department is working with a ditch company to put up signs warning those on the river about the water intake ditch.

"We just wanna make sure people are aware of this intake and they use caution if they are floating in something that's not motorized, but they don't have complete control over getting sucked over here," added Hopper.

Alina Hauter/MTN News The inside of the water intake ditch where people are getting stuck.

Hopper recommends staying on the south side of the Yellowstone River while recreating, something longtime fisherman Kelly Caldwell agrees with.

"The current's really swift and we noticed that there's a big bottleneck and if you're ever gonna get in this water, you need to know that it's very fast," Caldwell said at Riverside Park. "The water's moving really fast, even if it's not very deep."

As someone who's been fishing for decades, Caldwell stressed the importance of wearing a life jacket.

Laurel Fire Department The Laurel Fire Department worked with several other entities to save the two people that were stuck in the ditch on August 15.

“If you're with young ones, make sure that they are safe. And if they don't have a jacket on at all times, you're putting their life at, you know, very great risk," said Caldwell. "People think that because the river's low, that it's safe. It's not, it's very fast."

Hopper also advised those on the river to travel with someone in case something happens. And if you're alone, make sure someone knows where you are.

"If you do have a cell phone with you, make sure people know, so they know to start looking for you if you don't show up at desired time," Hopper said.