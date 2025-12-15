TROY — Over 500 people attended the Libby Town Hall both in person and virtually on Saturday, and on Sunday, Troy held one of its own to continue educating the public on the historic floods.

"They're telling me that this is the third-highest precipitation amount that was ever documented in Lincoln County," Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Boyd White said.

Lincoln County officials updated citizens on the status of Troy's utilities, stating that the sewage, electric and water systems were all in good condition.

"Troy utilities are doing really well. Our water system is fed by wells, so there was no flooding in any area of our wells, so our water is still in good condition," Troy Mayor TJ Boswell said.

Watch to learn more from the town hall event held in Troy:

Troy town hall addresses historic flooding as incident management teams arrive

While Lake Creek Dam's water levels did rise, Boswell says the structure has not been compromised.

"The dam withheld everything; there was no structural damage observed," Boswell said.

Handpicked support teams with significant experience with flooding incidents also arrived in Lincoln County on Sunday.

"The incident action plan has actually been put together by the team that's currently here," White said. "When the incoming team comes in this afternoon, they will meet with the current team, go over what has happened, go over what the plan is moving forward, and then they'll develop their own plans from here."

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the incident management team's arrival means recovery efforts are being prioritized.

"Having the team helps us open up additional funding through the state, emergency funds, as well as FEMA emergency funds," Short said.

With more active weather ahead, such as possible wind storms and 2 inches of rain, there are ways the public can help.

"Help with sandbagging," Short said. "Go down there, sandbag, have them ready for the departments that are going to need them, save them time, save them energy."