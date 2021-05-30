Two men injured after airplane crash near Darby

MISSOULA — Two men are injured after an airplane crash on Westfork Road near Darby Saturday afternoon.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Darby Volunteer Fire Department, and two EMS helicopters responded to the crash. The men sustained serious injuries and were transported to Missoula hospitals by helicopter, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Officials report the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. Investigation is ongoing. MTN News will provide more updates as soon as possible.