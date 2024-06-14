U.S . Senate candidate Tim Sheehy holds campaign rally in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy was in Kalispell on Thursday, June 13, for a “Save America” rally.

Sheehy was joined by special guest Tulsi Gabbard, former representative of Hawaii, to speak in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

Sheehy and Gabbard both spoke on some of the issues they see in America with the current government and expressed what they would like to see happen in the future.

Sheehy’s main discussion points were the economy, the border, voter turnout, the military and gender.

“That’s why I don't even believe this about a Republican or Democrat anymore. We’re beyond that. This is about basic American values. This is about common sense,” Sheehy said. “The fact is that most Americans want the same thing. They want a secure border, safe streets, cheap gas, cops are good criminals are bad, boys are boys and girls are girls.”

Sheehy will be hosting another Save America rally on Thursday night in Bozeman.

