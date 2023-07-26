Ukrainian man finds success in Miles City after fleeing war-torn country with family

MILES CITY — After fleeing war-torn Ukraine with just his family and the clothes on his back, Sergii Kot landed in Miles City. The community has stepped up, providing resources that helped him get a job to provide for his family.

Kot never thought he’d be driving a garbage truck in Miles City, but anything can happen when you flee your homeland.

“When we were heading towards the highway, we saw already burnt tanks on the sides and soldiers all over the place,” said Kot on Monday.

He took his family out of Ukraine just a few days after the Russians invaded.

“We got very lucky that we made it, because you know, around every turn there could be death there for us,” Kot said.

Sergii Kot

Montana was his first choice when finding a new home because of a very personal connection.

“More than 20 years ago, I was an exchange student in Rosebud School. And I had a really great experience there, I got really blessed with my host family,” said Kot.

That host family, among many others, have helped the Kots not just survive but thrive. Community members found them a home at no cost, donated necessities, and most importantly, his neighbor found a way for Kot to earn money.

“And there was a person sitting next to him that told him about Job Service and he got his CDL through here. And when he came and told me about this kind of opportunity, I was like no way, that sounds like a fairy tale,” Kot said.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

But it was real. It turns out he qualified for American Rescue Plan Act program through Miles City Job Service, allowing him to earn his commercial driver’s license.

“We were able to help him with things like rent and clothing for his training. He took his training in the middle of winter, so we were able to help with boots, winter coats, gloves, all those things,” said Jessica Wilhelm, Kot’s workforce consultant with Miles City Job Service.

“I got my exam taken and passed it Feb. 23. And Feb. 27, I was already in sanitation working. So, I haven’t even wasted one day,” Kot said.

He’s a man who appreciates life, his community, and the state that’s always treated him like one of its own.

“As I told you, it’s my second home,” said Kot.