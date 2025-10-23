Union president defends Billings teacher reassigned over Charlie Kirk social media post

BILLINGS — The Billings Education Association president is speaking out against Billings School District 2's decision to reassign a Billings Skyview High School teacher over a post on his private social media account about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Union President Lance Edward said Wednesday he disagrees with how the district handled the situation involving the teacher, stating the action invites threats to teachers.

Watch union president talk about the decision to reassign the Skyview teacher:

Union president defends teacher reassigned over social media post

“When you have a free speech issue like this, a teacher who had private comments didn't have any way of anticipating this making its way back to the classroom,” Edward said.

The post, which was shared widely on social media in the days after the Sept. 10 killing, stated, “Charlie Kirk’s death is literally chickens coming home to roost. Rouse me for something worth anyone’s time.”

Edward believes the district should have found a different solution, other than reassignment, to address the controversy while maintaining professional standards.

“I think maybe there needs to be better procedures and policies put in place. I would like to see that come out of this. And I would very much like to see a teacher who gets physically threatened, not permanently reassigned. It's a horrible precedent to set,” Edward said.

On Monday, members of the public showed up at the Billings School Board meeting, attempting to give public comment about the teacher. Board President Jennifer Hoffman said she would not allow any public comment on the situation, saying it was inappropriate to discuss a personnel matter.

In a written statement released Tuesday, the school district said it reassigned the teacher as a safety precaution due to threats received. District officials insisted the reassignment was not a disciplinary action against the teacher.

Edward expressed concern about the broader implications of the district’s decision, warning it could create a dangerous precedent for future situations.

“When a teacher doesn't cause disruption, and others do, for the teacher to be removed, that's hugely problematic. So, if it can be done to one, it can be done to all,” Edward said.

The district has not identified the teacher, and Edward also requested that he not be named.

Edward fears that this decision could cause trouble in the future.

“We think that invites a lot of trouble into the future, invites anyone to start threatening teachers in the hopes of getting people reassigned. We don't like that at all,” Edward said.

The situation has sparked spirited reactions on social media, including on the Q2 Facebook page. Many commenters believed the teacher was over the line, while others said the union is right to voice its displeasure about the district.

Edward said this incident highlights the challenges teachers across the country are facing.

“They go without in lots of ways in order to do something meaningful with their lives. And to be removed from a classroom is incredibly painful. It is not something that's done trivially,” Edward said.