University of Montana launches presidential search website after Bodnar steps down

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has launched a new website where community members, stakeholders and the public can share their expectations for the university's next president.

The search comes after UM President Seth Bodnar stepped down last week.

In a press release, Bodnar said "I would like to consider whether to pursue a new way to serve our state and our nation," hinting at a potential future in Montana politics.

The UM Presidential Search website went live on Thursday through the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

The site allows visitors to provide input on what they want to see in the university's next leader.

The website features the position description, contact information and a link for people to nominate candidates or apply for the position themselves. Officials said the site will be updated regularly as the search moves forward.

"Information gathered through the website will be thoroughly considered and will be key to the presidential search process," according to university officials.

The Board of Regents and Commissioner of Higher Education have hired AGB Search, a subsidiary of the Association of Governing Boards, to help with the presidential search process.

AGB Search representatives will immediately begin reaching out to Regents, shared governance leadership and campus stakeholders to gather input on the characteristics and qualities needed for UM's next president.