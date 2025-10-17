University of Montana offers 1995 Griz throwback gear in limited anniversary sale

MISSOULA — Montana Grizzly fans have a chance to own a piece of history as the school celebrates the 30th anniversary of its 1995 championship with a special throwback gear sale.

Check out the video below to learn more about how you can get your throwback gear:

The copper and gold colors returned to Washington-Grizzly Stadium last weekend for a homecoming victory, and now fans can purchase authentic helmets, jerseys, stickers and other throwback merchandise through the Grizzly Scholarship Association.

"30 years, it's been 30 years since we had these colors," said Coleson Randall, the Director of the Grizzly Scholarship Association at the University of Montana.

The authentic throwback helmets are priced at $1,000, while jerseys cost $300. A more affordable option is the helmet stickers for $19.95, a nod to the 1995 championship year.

"We keep reminding people that they are meant for football players. They are very skin tight. They are authentic jerseys," Randall said.

Tommy Martino/ University of Montana 1995 Throwback Sale

The helmet stickers have proven to be the most popular item so far.

"We've done almost 600 helmet stickers alone," Randall said.

Certain special items will not be available in the sale but will be auctioned at a later date, including a Dave Dickenson-signed helmet, a team-signed helmet (view it at the top of this article) and jerseys with numbers 00, 1, 5, 8, 10, 15, 37 and 95.

The sale experienced technical difficulties when it first launched earlier this week.

"The second it launched, it crashed. It never ceases to amaze me how much people love this stuff," Randall said.

Those issues have been resolved, and orders can now be placed through their website. The Grizzly Scholarship Association and Grizzly Athletics are ready to process orders, but time is limited.

"After Wednesday the 22nd, if you don't get your order in, you're out of luck. So it might be another 15 to 20 years before we do it again," Randall said.

Items will be ready for pickup in early 2026.

