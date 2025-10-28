Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
University of Montana parts ways with business professor following criminal endangerment charges

The University of Montana has terminated business professor Anthony Pawlisz after he was charged with criminal endangerment for allegedly pulling a gun on a man.
William and Rosemary Gallagher Business Building
The University of Montana has parted ways with a business professor after he was charged with criminal endangerment.

Court documents allege that 61-year-old Anthony Richard Pawlisz pulled a gun on another man after a fight outside a bar in Florence on Aug. 17.

According to court documents, witnesses said Pawlisz went to his vehicle, got a handgun, fired a shot into the air, and then pointed it at another man.

Pawlisz was removed from teaching following the incident.

His former class is continuing under Professor Udo Fluck.

"The University cannot discuss private matters concerning University employees. The class will continue this semester with an experienced instructor, who will ensure all learning objectives are met," UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said in a statement to MTN.

