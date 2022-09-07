Watch Now
Unpredictable elk in Yellowstone National Park during mating season

Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 15:01:00-04

Elk mating season, also known as the rut, has begun in Yellowstone National Park. During this time, bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Visitors are advised to stay alert, give them room, and use your zoom. The park reminds visitors to never approach or pursue animals for photos, but instead use zoom lenses to capture images.

It is reported that people have been severely injured by elk before. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation with elk, YNP advises you to quickly find shelter in your car or behind a tall, sturdy barrier or run away if a nearby shelter is not available.

Park visitors are responsible for their own safety.

