2 people killed in Thursday night Highway 93 crash between Ronan and St. Ignatius

UPDATE: 8:12 a.m. - February 16, 2024

Two people died in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 93 in the Mission Valley that forced the road to be closed.

An 80-year-old woman from Charlo and a 6-year-old girl died in the crash which happened at 5:52 p.m. near the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge south of Ronan, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The two victims were headed southbound in a Lincoln MKC when the driver lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound Peterbilt/Western.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports the victims were wearing seatbelts and that that the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

(first report: 11:00 p.m. - February 15, 2024)

A fatal crash was reported on Thursday night by Montana Highway Patrol on U.S. Highway 93 in the Mission Valley.

The southbound lanes were still blocked as of 10:50 p.m. and drivers were advised to use S-212 as an alternate route.

First responders were called to the scene at 5:51 p.m. mile marker 41 on Highway 93, which is between Ronan and St. Ignatius.

No other details about the crash have been released yet.