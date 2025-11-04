Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Details emerge after body found in Sanders County

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m. - November 5, 2025

THOMPSON FALLS — New information has been released about a body that was found in Sanders County this week.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports a local hunter discovered a body in the Cooper Gulch area shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the body of a middle-aged man near a small camp approximately 2½ miles up Cooper Gulch Road from Montana Secondary Highway 471.

Sanders County Body Discovery.png

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old John Tillotson of Victor, Idaho.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates that Tillotson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tillotson's body was taken to Missoula, where an autopsy will be performed.

(first report: 3:34 p.m. - November 4, 2025)

THOMPSON FALLS — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Sanders County.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielder has confirmed the body discovery with MTN.

MTN asked for details about when and where the body was discovered, who was involved, and for any information related to the investigation.

Sanders County authorities did not answer any of those questions.

KPAX has received numerous viewer messages about the situation and will share information as soon as it's available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader