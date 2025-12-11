Lights back on at the University of Montana after power outage

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. - December 10, 2025

MISSOULA — Power at the University of Montana has been fully restored, according to UM's Director of Strategic Communication Dave Kuntz.

(fourth report: 7:40 p.m. - December 10, 2025)

Montana men's basketball game tonight against Salish Kootenai College is still on. Follow Montana Griz Basketball on X for updates.

We are still planning on the game being played tonight. Crews are still working on restoring power to campus. We will update as more information becomes available. https://t.co/2h8kYH30qh — Montana Griz Basketball (@MontanaGrizBB) December 11, 2025

(third report: 7 p.m. - December 10, 2025)

The City of Missoula Fire Department posted on Facebook that people should use caution if you are driving this evening.

Firefighters have responded to multiple dispatches for power outages caused by the weather.

(second report: 6:35 p.m. - December 10, 2025)

Missoula Electric Cooperative reports there are 46 outages impacting 105 customers. Those outages are east of Missoula along the Interstate 90 corridor, impacting the Clinton and Rock Creek areas.

The Missoula Public Library was also evacuated due to no power. As of 6:45 p.m., power had been restored.

The Montana vs Salish Kootenai men's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena will be a delayed start.

According to a social media post, once power is restored, teams will be given 20 minutes to warm up.

They are currently estimating 7:45-8:00 p.m. for the tip.

(first report: 5:30 p.m. - December 10, 2025)

The lights are out at the University of Montana campus and parts of downtown Missoula.

UM's director of strategic communications, Dave Kuntz, confirmed UM has no power.

KPAX reporters tell us the Missoula Fire Department is on the scene. Firefighters have staged at the campus end of the walking bridge.

Missoula Police tell MTN three power lines are down across the walking path on UM’s side. They have closed the pedestrian bridge by the Press Box.

Kutz said there is no ETA at this time for when power will be restored.

The Montana vs Salish Kootenai basketball game at Dalhberg arena slated for tipoff at 7:00 p.m., is still on.

UM officials tell MTN if power is not restored by 6:45 p.m., they will convene with coaching staff and officials to discuss next steps.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.