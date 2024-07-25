UPDATE: Power outages continue in Western Montana

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m. - July 25, 2024

The aftereffects of the storms that rolled across the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are still being felt on Thursday morning.

Power outages are still impacting thousands of people with NorthWestern Energy continuing to report multiple outages.



Some of the large outages include over 2,400 customers west of Missoula in the Mullan Road area, 2,500 customers in downtown Missoula, 1,200 customers in the South Hills and 1,100 in the area of Russell and Third streets.

Another large outage was being reported in the Bonner area with 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in the dark.



Power was restored overnight to most people in the Lolo and Stevensville areas where thousands of people were without power after the storms rolled through on Wednesday evening.

The latest information about NorthWestern Energy power outages can be found here.

(first report: 10:15 p.m. - July 24, 2024)

NorthWestern Energyis reporting thousands of outages around the Missoula area.

There are also reports of wildfires, power outages, trees and power lines out across Missoula and the surrounding areas.



Two of the largest outages are in Missoula where two outages affecting 1,500 customers each. Meanwhile, over 2,000 are without power in Lolo.

The largest power outage being reported by Ravalli County Electric is over 2,100 members in the Stevensville area.

Numerous traffic lights are also out. The Missoula Police Department advises drivers to use extra caution on the roads.

There are numerous reports of power lines down in the Victor area.

Additionally, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports they have received numerous calls of lightning strikes in the Bitterroot Mountains between Stevensville and Florence.