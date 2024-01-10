UPDATE: Woman reported missing from Sanders County has been found

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m. January 9, 2024

According to a Facebook post by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office Stephanie Turner has been located.

In the update, they explain that she was located because of the original social media postat 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

(first report: 11:21 a.m. - January 9, 2024

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Stephanie Turner, 59, was reported missing by a family member on Christmas Day with a neighbor reporting she was last seen around December 23, 2023.

Stephanie – who lives in Paradise – has family throughout Montana as well as in Kansas.

She is between 5’ 1” and 5’ 5” tall and weighs between 150 and 200 pounds. She has a tattoo on one of her upper arms, and on the knuckles of one of her hands.

Stephanie is known to usually wear a black, puffy winter coat that goes down to about her knees.

According to a social media post, Stephanie has suffered from mental health issues in the past.

Anyone with information about Stephanie Turner is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584 ext. 3