Victim killed in crash near Marion identified

KALISPELL - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a June 16, 2023, multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says 78-year-old Peter J. Pohl, with an address of Liberty Lake, WA was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Pohl was extricated from his vehicle with the help of Marion Fire and EMS and taken by ALERT to Logan Health in Kalispell where he passed away.

Two other people were injured in the three-vehicle accident.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.