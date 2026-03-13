VIDEO: East Helena student punches teacher

HELENA — MTN has obtained video of the alleged assault of a teacher at East Helena High School. We have blurred out the faces of the students and teacher in the video.

Video appears to show teached punched by student at East Helena High School

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, an East Helena student has been cited for allegedly punching a teacher multiple times.

The alleged misdemeanor assault happened on Thursday in a classroom at East Helena High School. Dutton told MTN the student was angry that the teacher had allegedly done something to his sister.

Since the student is a minor, the case will be handled in juvenile court. The student is currently suspended from school.

East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens sent a letter to parents saying the teacher received minor injuries and was evaluated by medical staff and treated for minor injuries.

"School administration will be managing student discipline in regards to this situation in accordance with our student handbook and board policies as well as state and federal law," wrote Rispens.

Rispens added that this was an isolated incident.

MTN has reached out to East Helena School for further clarification on the incident and the individuals involved. Our calls were not immediately returned.

