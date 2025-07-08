VIDEO: Three people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park

KALISPELL — Three people were rescued after falling into a gorge along Avalanche Lake Trail in Glacier National Park.

The Whitefish Fire Department said two of the people were swept into Avalanche Creek, with another hanging onto a tree above the fast-moving water.

Several agencies worked together to rescue the three people and take them to a hospital.

Two of the people were taken by ground ambulance, and one patient was transported by an ALERT helicopter.

One of the first responders, Sal Baccaro, said that the victim that the Whitefish Fire Department was responsible for taking to a hospital is in good condition, but couldn't speak for the other two victims' conditions.

Baccaro says the fire department's rescue was executed smoothly due to great teamwork between all the responders involved.

"We are a very small department so we definitely rely on our mutual aid partners on a regular basis as well as help out our mutual aid partners on a regular basis. I think communications went really smooth, honestly, especially for how many how many agencies were involved," Baccaro said. "Yeah, I think communications went really smooth. Everyone knew exactly where they needed to go, what they needed to do, and the mission got accomplished and you know as timely of a manner as it could have happened.

There is no word on any injuries the three people sustained.

No other information has been released.