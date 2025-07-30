Viewer Video: Funnel Clouds

GREAT FALLS — Several videos have been shared with KRTV in recent days.

Daniel Landrum sent a video of what appears to be a large funnel cloud near Hot Springs:

Viewer Videos: Weather Oddities

Tom Mital sent a video of a squirrel enjoying lunch at Gibson Pond:

Viewer Video: Cute Squirrel

Dan Van Voast sent a video taken by Brent Van Voast, showing storm conditions at 6:13 pm, July 17, about two miles east of Geraldine.

Viewer Video: Storm Moves In

