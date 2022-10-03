Walk to End Alzheimer's across Montana raising funds for Alzheimer's research

KALISPELL - Alzheimer’s affects many people across the nation, from people with the disease to family members and caregivers.

A big part of trying to find a cure is raising funds for research.

“You know, Alzheimer's and related dementias is a brain disease and it can cause so many problems with every aspect of someone's livelihood and it really is far reaching. That's why we're here today. It's just come together and help end Alzheimer's,” said Walk to End Alzheimer's volunteer Jennifer Crowley.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kalispell raises funds and awareness for the disease that affects around 22,000 people across Montana.

The events raise funds for the National Alzheimer’s Association which does research on this currently uncurable disease.

Many of the walk participants were caregivers of people suffering from Alzheimer’s, and taking care of these patients comes with its own difficulties.

“It's not for everyone, but you know, it's it's very rewarding and fulfilling to do that kind of work,” said Loyal Care In-Home Assistance Recruitment Specialist Amy Monroe.

There is still a long way to go to find a cure, but some recent research has yielded some positive results.

“I'm sure some of you saw this week that great news that we have to celebrate we received news that a phase three trial has yielded a medicine for those living with early onset Alzheimer's," announced a speaker at the opening ceremony.

This treatment showed a 27% reduction in cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s.

It's a significant first step in making an impact on this disease, but family members and people with the disease are still greatly affected.

“It's very heart-wrenching and it can be very, very sad. They started to lose part of themselves and the family members start to lose who they knew,” said Tami Farabee, a walk participant who has a family member with Alzheimer's

“We’re doing the best we can. And of course, we are always looking for that first survivor," said Crowley.

