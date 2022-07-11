BOZEMAN — Tyler Brant is a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol, and he's also a volunteer drone pilot for Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

Trooper Brant gave MTN's Jane McDonald a demonstration of how Search and Rescue uses drone flights and thermal imaging during rescue operations.

Search and Rescue purchased the drone in November 2021 for $31,494 and has used it on nearly every rescue so far this summer.

