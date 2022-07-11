BOZEMAN — Tyler Brant is a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol, and he's also a volunteer drone pilot for Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.
Trooper Brant gave MTN's Jane McDonald a demonstration of how Search and Rescue uses drone flights and thermal imaging during rescue operations.
Search and Rescue purchased the drone in November 2021 for $31,494 and has used it on nearly every rescue so far this summer.
Watch the video below or in the media player at the top of this article.
Pilot shows off drone used in Gallatin County Search and Rescue flights