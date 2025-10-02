BITTERROOT VALLEY - The Montana Department of Transportation reports that around 13% of collisions involve wildlife.

MDT also notes our state ranks second in the nation in the likelihood of hitting an animal.

So, as the seasons change and wildlife find their winter habitats, it's important to know that many animals like elk may cross busy highways, including Highway 93 South, more often than usual.

Watch to learn more about one hot spot for wildlife collisions in Western Montana:

Watch for migrating wildlife on the roads as fall days get darker in Montana

"This time of year, whether it's elk or deer or other animals, we do start to see them moving around a lot more in the places that we're also moving," Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser told MTN.

Crowser says that as the days get darker, fall wildlife interactions grow.

"We're crossing paths more often during the commute hours, where they're moving at dawn and dusk," Crowser stated.



A study on the Missoula to Florence corridor, done by MDT and Robert Peccia & Associates (RPA), notes that riparian areas near the Bitterroot River are some of the most productive wildlife habitats in the state, something FWP sees too.

"They're getting the moisture that they need and then also anything that's getting irrigated is good food, so it's it's drawing them in and it's motivating them even to cross the highways," Crowser detailed.

The MDT and RPA study adds that elk populations are increasing, noting a calving area south of Lolo.

"Also, during the rut, bulls sometimes will travel a little bit further and there's a herd that lives on the other side of the highway. So sometimes you see them moving back and forth there, just a common pattern and something to be aware of," Crowser said.

Awareness on the roads is what Crowser says is the key. That also includes patience when driving.

"The thing I always like to keep in mind as well is that if you see one animal cross the road, it's really likely that there's more that are going to follow. So, that's the time to look around and slow down for sure," Crowser explained.

While elk pose a concern as they're becoming more of a presence in the Bitterroot, the study reports deer account for the majority of wildlife collisions.

