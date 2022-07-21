The Northern Pacific Railway Bridge was built in 1897 and spans the Yellowstone River, running parallel to U.S. 89 in Park County. Now, the historic bridge east of Livingston is in danger of collapsing due to flood damage.

In a press release on Wednesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced the closure of an eight-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River. FWP said in the release that the Montana Department of Transportation reports the railway bridge is "dangerously close" to falling into the river.

MTN's Chet Layman and Matt Elwell got a first-hand look at the damage the bridge has sustained so far:

Northern Pacific Railway Bridge 'dangerously close' to falling into Yellowstone River

The Yellowstone River is closed from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.