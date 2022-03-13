Watch
WATCH: St. Patrick's Day Parade marches through downtown Billings

031222 ST PATRICKS DAY PARADE_2.32.1.jpg
MTN News / Mitch Lagge
People watch the 2022 St. Patricks Day Parade in downtown Billings from their vantage point along Third Avenue North.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 13, 2022
BILLINGS — There was plenty of fun to be had in downtown Billings on Saturday afternoon, as people lined the streets for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

This is the 39th year that the parade has been held in Billings, celebrating the community's Irish heritage. Watch the video below for highlights from the festivities.

More than 45 community groups and businesses had floats in the parade this year, all of which were adorned with some kind of the color green.

This is the second year the parade has been back downtown after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the parade to be canceled in 2020.

