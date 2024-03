BOZEMAN — MTN's Chet Layman sat down recently with Rudy Noorlander as he looked back, six months after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Big Sky in September 2023.

The grizzly attacked Rudy while he was helping a father and son locate an elk they shot while bowhunting. Rudy describes in detail the attack that practically destroyed his lower jaw, the events that led to it, and his ongoing recovery from it: