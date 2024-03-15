Western Art Week means a boom for this hat business

Darren James Hackey, the owner of D. James Custom Hats in Billings, has set up his hat trunk show in the C. M. Russell Museum in Great Falls for Western Art Week.

“We consider what we do wearable art, so it’s an honor to be here at the Russell and bring a historic trade," Hackey explains. “It’s the first thing you notice. If someone’s wearing a hat, it’s the first thing you notice on them and it tells you a lot about the person. I like creating something by hand that we know is going to become part of a person, creating something that’s going to last”.



A musician and physical therapist, Hackey decided to learn the art of western felt hat-making due to his love of the west, tradition, and wanting to create something that will last.

At the trunk show, people will be able to have consultations with Hackey about what they want out of their custom hat, provide head measurements so the hat is personalized, and discuss designs such as felt type, color, and brim shape.

MTN News Fitting for a custom hat

Hackey described his personalized hat making process: “The customer and I design the hat together. Then we make everything by hand there in the shop, we primarily use 100% pure beaver fur. And then a few months later you get your hat”.

D. James Custom Hats will be in Great Falls this weekend for Western Art Week, for contact information, click here to visit the website.