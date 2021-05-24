Watch
Where does Montana rank on the list of "grossest" states?

Posted at 1:10 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 15:10:31-04

GREAT FALLS — Zippia, a job-search company, recently published a ranking of all 50 states according to "grossness." Yes, which states are the most and least gross.

The author wrote: "America is beautiful, with truly awe-inspiring nature and other sights worth seeing. However, it’s not all beautiful. In fact sometimes it can be a little, dare we say it, gross."

The good news: Montana ranked as the 49th-grossest state, with only Alaska being less gross.

The grossest state on the list: Virginia, followed by South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

How did Zippia come up with the rankings? They used several factors:

  • Dirty air
  • Trash (% of each state that is landfill
  • Spread of illness such as flu

And then they added to the mix some "cultural factors" - Google searches by state for mayonnaise recipes, and Crocs shoes.

They wrote: "Sorry Mayo lovers and Croc wearers. A line had to be drawn somewhere."

Click here to see the entire list.

