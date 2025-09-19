White-nose Syndrome found in bats at Libby Dam

LIBBY - The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, a devastating disease in bats, has been found on two bats captured at the Libby Dam.

The Libby Dam has one of the largest known bat maternity roosts in the state.

This is the first time the fungus has been found west of the Continental Divide in Montana, and it comes after a recent detection in Bonner County, Idaho.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks called the Lincoln County detection "concerning."

Since its detection in 2006, the disease has spread across 40 states and Canada, killing millions and nearly wiping out some populations.

The fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, was first found in Montana in 2020. The state’s first confirmed case came a year later in Eastern Montana in the spring of 2021.

With the fungus spreading from both the east and west, FWP said it is underscores the importance of their efforts to track the disease, through monitoring and sampling programs.

The disease does not cause any health concerns for humans. FWP said it can, however, have major consequences for bat populations, which can impact surrounding ecosystems and, ultimately, other wildlife and people who rely on them.

FWP asks that people visiting areas where bats roost take caution to not spread the disease. This includes bagging up dirty clothing and gear at the site to clean at home and, if traveling between multiple roosts, following decontamination protocols. They also ask the public to report dead or sick bats in the spring and winter to FWP.

