Wildfire reported south of Big Timber

BIG TIMBER - A wildfire was reported late Monday south of Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said on social media that residents in the area of East Boulder Road should monitor the situation, but no evacuations were immediately ordered.

"If you believe that you are in danger, you may leave if you so choose. At this time, you do not have to leave," the social media post states.

The sheriff's office said it would provide updates "if there is a significant change."

Officials confirmed early Tuesday the fire was still burning.

Courtesy A fire was reported south of Big Timber late Monday.

